Ben Chilwell Apologize To His Teammates And Chelsea Fans

Chelsea wingback, Ben Chilwell has apologized to his teammates and the fans of the club for committing a foul that led to a red card against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

On the said day, caretaker coach Frank Lampard led struggling Chelsea to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final round.

Chelsea who lost a league game against relegation-threatened Wolves last weekend went a go down in the 21st minute thanks to a tap-in goal from Karim Benzema.

In the second half, when Chelsea were trying to get back into the game, Rodrygo broke through with the ball and was on the verge of doubling the lead for the Spanish side before Ben Chilwell tackled him down.

Due to the foul which appeared to be the last option for the England international, he was given a red card in the 59th minute.

For over 30 minutes, Chelsea who were already struggling with 11 men, have to face the reigning Champions League winners with 10 players. That made it easier for the Spanish side to double the lead in the 74th minute thanks to a strike from Marco Asensio.

Chelsea returned to London with a 2-0 deficit ahead of the return leg on Tuesday, April 18. Hence, their hope of winning the Champions League this season is as dimmed as hoping to win the Premier League from the 11th spot with eight games to go.

“Slept on it, and just want to apologize to my teammates and the fans. I decided in a split second last night and it was a mistake,” Ben Chilwell wrote on social media on Thursday.

“I always give everything for the team and I will continue to do so. Thank you for the support.”

Note that Ben Chilwell’s red card came about a day after Chelsea extended his contract to two more years. He and injured Kalidou Koulibaly won’t play a part in the second leg at Stamford Bridge at 8 PM on Tuesday.