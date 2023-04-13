Atiku Speaks On Leaving Nigeria For Dubai After Election Loss

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will decide if he wants to stay in the country or leave for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Atiku stated this on Wednesday while reacting to a call by a group of protesters under the aegis of The Natives, who asked him and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to stay in the country and not leave for exile.

In a chat with newsmen during a peaceful protest in Abuja, Convener of The Natives, Smart Edward, urged Atiku, Obi, and other candidates not to abandon the country following their loss in the presidential election.

Edward asked the presidential candidates not to embark on exile out of frustration, saying that the move is a trademark of any politician who is just an opportunist.

According to him, the candidates should stay in the country because their talents, ability, and contributions are needed for the development of the country.

He, therefore, appealed to Atiku, Obi, and other candidates to accept the outcome of the presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking with The Punch, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Communications, Phrank Shaibu, slammed the protesters for their sponsored protest, saying his principal does not owe the group an explanation of his travel itinerary.

Shaibu, who stated that the former Vice President decides when or not to travel, asked the group to call on their President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to return to the country.

He said: “Atiku does not owe the group his travel details. He decides when or not to travel. Rather than waste their energy on frivolities, they should call on the man they claimed they elected to return to the country.

“The man that they said has been elected is nowhere to be found. He is the man whose whereabouts should worry them. They should look for him and encourage him to return to the country.”