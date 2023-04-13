APC Chieftain’s Propaganda On Peter Obi’s Release From UK Detention Uncovered

A claim by a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, about the release of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has turned out to be false.

Naija News reports that Garba in a post via Twitter on Thursday asserted that the APC-led federal government facilitated the release of Peter Obi from the detention cell in the United Kingdom.

Recall that Peter Obi was last week Friday, detained for hours at London’s Heathrow Airport, over alleged impersonation.

The former Anambra State governor was later released after he was interrogated by UK immigration officials.

Garba took to his Twitter page to share a photoshop image claiming Peter Obi’s release was facilitated by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission headed by Abike Dabiri.

He claimed that everything about Peter Obi is fake and applauded Abike for facilitating his release.

He wrote: “Here is how the government of APC helped to recover Peter Obi from his detention cell in the UK over allegations of travelling to the UK with fake documents. All thanks to Abike Dabiri.

“His campaign fake, manifesto fake, his motives fake, even his travel documents are fake. Why?”

However, the photo that Adamu Garba shared on his page turns out to be a photoshopped image.