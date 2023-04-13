Anyanwu Emerges Winner Of Imo PDP Gubernatorial Primary

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, has emerged as the winner of the party’s gubernatorial primary for the Imo State governorship election.

Naija News reports that the PDP scribe was unopposed during the primary after former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha pulled out of the race.

Anyanwu polled 802 valid votes cast during the election held on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Speaking to journalists after the PDP primary, Anyanwu described his victory as divinely orchestrated.

While reaffirming his commitment and total submission to the will of God, the PDP National Secretary called on the party faithful and Imo people to “let God finish what he has started.”

He expressed readiness to take the party’s manifesto to the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure victory for the party, thanking the PDP’s national leadership and all the stakeholders for their contributions to the election’s success.

Anyanwu said: “It is with humility and the greatest sense of responsibility that I accept this divinely orchestrated nomination.

“I will work with you and for you.

“I thank the Almighty God for his infinite mercies, and I thank the leaders of our party in Imo for working hard to set the process that has brought about my emergence in motion.

“I do not take this honour for granted.

“Today marks the beginning of the journey to the birth of a viral state, where security, peace, and progress are a hallmark.

“I pledge to pursue an issue-based campaign that would usher in a people-oriented government.

“Together, we shall achieve the Imo of our dream.”