Akpabio’s Decision To Withdraw For Tinubu During APC Primary Puts Him Ahead Orji Kalu In Senate Presidency Race – Report

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio’s withdrawal for Bola Tinubu at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election last year, reportedly gives him an edge in the race for the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

According to Guardian, part of the delay in the zoning of the Senate Presidency may be connected to a plot to push out current Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Move to push him out, it was gathered, was allegedly due to the role he played as campaign coordinator for incumbent Senate President Ahmad Lawan during his 2023 presidential campaigns for APC Presidential primaries.

Lawan was among the four APC presidential aspirants, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who refused to step down for Tinubu during the June 6, 2023, presidential primary election.

Checks conducted by The Guardian on Thursday revealed that although the party might have narrowed its choice of Senate Presidency candidate to the South East and the South-South, the duo of Orji Kalu and Godswill Akpabio have become the topmost contenders.

It was learnt that Akpabio, the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, is attracting the support of many party leaders because of his swift withdrawal from the race for the President-elect.

Five Past Senate Presidents Threaten South East’s Desire

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, a group of serving and former members of the National Assembly led by Eseme Eyiboh, called on the APC to zone the Senate Presidency to the South-South.

According to the group, the South-East had produced five Senate Presidents in the past.

Eyiboh also stated that the South-South gave the APC more votes than the South East in the February 2023 presidential election.

He said: “The other thing is that there is a need for a leadership in the legislature that commands reciprocal respect from the executive arm of government to facilitate understanding and good governance because the primary purpose of government remains security and welfare of the People.”

On the need for the APC to nominate Akpabio for the Senate Presidency job, the group said the work done by the former Akwa-Ibom State governor, as well as his contributions as minister for Delta Affairs, should be taken into consideration.