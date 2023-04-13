Akpabio, Sani Musa, El-Rufai Favoured As APC Chieftains Meet Tinubu In Paris, Decide On 10th NASS Zoning

Following a series of meetings with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris, France, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have decided on zones to get leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Sources have revealed that a former national chairman of the party, and a key member of the National Working Committee, NWC, among others, were among those at the meeting to brainstorm with Tinubu on the way forward ahead of the June inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

According to Vanguard, the meeting between Tinubu and some APC chieftains was held on Tuesday and Wednesday at different locations.

A source said the ruling party may have settled for the South-South geo-political zone of the country for the position of President of the Senate, while the position of Deputy Senate President was, as of Wednesday, zoned to the North Central geo-political zone.

The APC chieftains also agreed to zone the speaker of the House of Representatives to the North West geo-political zone.

Although the South-East was initially penciled down for the Senate Presidency, that decision was dropped following the meeting with Tinubu in faraway London and Paris.

Following this arrangement, former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio (APC- Akwa Ibom North West), is now being favoured for the position of Senate President, while the Chairman, Senate Services, Senator Sani Musa (APC-Niger East) would drop his senate president ambition to allow for a Christian as the number three citizen of the country. He is now expected to contest for the position of Deputy Senate President that may now be zoned to the North Central.

Following sustained pressure from Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Vanguard reports that his candidate, Abbas Tajudeen, representing Zaria Federal Constituency, is now being favoured for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

While the position of Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, may go to a ranking member in the person of Peter Akpatason, APC, Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, a loyalist of former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole.