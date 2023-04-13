2023 Election: ‘Hypocrisy Taken Too Far’ – Keyamo Slams Atiku, Peter Obi For Going To Tribunal

The chief spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has described as hypocrisy taken too far, the decision by some opposition parties to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in court.

Naija News recalls the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi placed second and third respectively in the polls.

However, both Atiku and Obi rejected the results and headed to the election tribunal to challenge the outcome of the polls.

Speaking on the development during an international press conference in Washington, United States, Keyamo along with some other chieftains of the party, condemned the step taken by the opposition candidates.

He argued that none of the parties that have rejected the INEC results have produced their own contrary figures. Keyamo also tackled them for selective acceptance, wondering why they accepted National Assembly results that favoured their parties/candidates even though both elections were conducted on the same day.

In his words, “Whilst we hold no brief for the Electoral Commission, it sufficiently explained to Nigerians the next day that the delay in uploading the results to the viewing portal was as a result of a technical glitch. And since the results have since been uploaded eventually, none of the parties have produced their own copies of the result sheets obtained at various polling units that substantially contradicts the results released and announced by the Electoral Commission. Even in their Election Petitions presently before the Court, no such alternative figures have been provided. So, what is all the fuss about?

It is significant to note that some other elections into the Senate and House of Representatives held on the same day, at the same time and with the same personnel. The opposition candidates have since gleefully gone to collect their Certificates of Return for the various seats they won. Why did they not reject the outcome of those elections too and reject their Certificate of Return? This is hypocrisy taken too far.”