10th NASS: G-5 Lawmaker-Elects Seat Threatened Over Senate President, Speaker Position

Lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may lose their seats if they work against the endorsed aspirants for the position of Senate President and Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

There are indications that lawmakers elected from the states of the G-5 Governors might support the choice of the Governors.

The leader of the G-5, Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) last week revealed his stance when the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase visited him to seek his support.

The Rivers State Governor vowed to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Assembly which will be inaugurated in June 2023.

Wike said, “The way we are now, the truth must be told that we are going to support the leadership of your party at the national level.

“I am not going to support anybody that is coming from anywhere.”.

Even though PDP is yet to react to Wike’s statement, a source that spoke with Whistler claimed that the party is working on punishing lawmakers loyal to G-5 that work against the party.

A Senator-elect from the South-South who spoke with the platform said there are plans for lawmakers who work against PDP to lose their seats.

The lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity said lawmaker-elect who go against the party “would be pushed to maximum effect, talks from drunk people any longer but act.”

He explained the way the acting national chairman is going about managing the affairs of the party, “he doesn’t talk much. They can continue to talk in their drunkenness but let them try to scupper the plan of the party and see what would happen to their supporters who are elected (senators and house members).

“They would lose their seats for sure. The party knows what to do. And we are meeting.”

He said the party has warned all elected lawmakers to behave if they want to avoid the coming sanctions.

Also revealing what the PDP would do if the G-5 loyalists decide to toe the line of their benefactors, an elected house member said, “What they want these lawmakers to do is suicide. These governors would leave after May 29 except one.

“Would they be following them to the National Assembly for sittings? If these people want to behave like children who should be told what to do on issues that concern them, then welcome aboard, they will most likely lose their seats.

“They will as well not get any principal positions.”

He warned the G-5 lawmakers not to throw away their political careers because of loyalty to governors who would soon be out of power.

He said, “To my colleagues, they should not throw this away. They better think about their political future.

“We are not going to take the leader of both houses but we would play a major role in deciding what happens.

“But if after Saturday’s election, we have more opposition-elected lawmakers, then we may take the House but the Senate is for the APC.

“So, they should think carefully before being fooled by some selfish governors who have lost their relevance.”