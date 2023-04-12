Why Nigerians Have Become Less Trusting Of Judiciary – Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said Nigerians do not trust the Judiciary enough because of the strange rulings made by the courts in some key election cases.

Ezekwesili said the current demand by Nigerians for accurate and current information from the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal proceedings is well justified and should be heeded.

In a series of tweets via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the former minister stated that Nigerians have a lot of deep lessons to be learnt from the just concluded February 25 presidential election.

Ezekwesili called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to advance our public interest and champion the Live Broadcast of tribunal hearings.

She, however, warned that the country might wake up with terrible news headlines from the rest of the world if it continues to wave off consequences of bad behaviour.

She wrote, “A society that habitually ignores consequences for bad behaviour will wake up to a day when 2 of 3 Presidential Candidates of parties can only generate terrible news headlines from the rest of the world.

“There are deep lessons from the #PresidentialElection2023 for Nigerians. I emphatically restate that #JudicialTransparency should be an overarching goal for the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and the Supreme and Appeal Courts on the #PresidentialElection2023 proceedings.

“The CJN should advance our public interest and champion Live Broadcast of hearings. Nigerians have become so much less trusting of the Judiciary evidently because of strange rulings made by courts in some key election cases.

“So there is justified demand for the most accurate and current information from the #PresidentialElectionTribunal proceedings. Heed it..”