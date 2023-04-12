Why I Wrote Biden Over 2023 Presidential Election – Chimamanda Adichie

Award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she wrote President Joe Biden of the United States of America to preserve the truth that the 2023 Presidential election was unforgivably flawed.

In a letter published last Thursday, Adichie said the February 25 Presidential election was deliberately manipulated and was fraught with discrepancies, irregularities, and violence.

Titled ‘Nigeria’s Hollow Democracy’, she described the election as “a slap to the face of the Nigerian people and an insult to the collective intelligence of Nigerians.”

The popular novelist, therefore, asked the United States Government not to recognize Tinubu’s victory and not to congratulate him as Nigera’s President-elect.

In an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, Adichie said the 2023 election was marred with ballot snatching, irregularities, and violence, adding that there’s evidence for that.

Adichie stated that she wrote the letter to President Biden to call out the “two-facedness of the US government” when it comes to African politics, adding that Nigerians deserve an explanation.

The novelist said the US government always criticizes African countries for being undemocratic and endorses the undemocratic process in Nigeria.

She said: “This was an election that was unforgivably flawed and there’s evidence for that. The statement about technical glitches being the cause is unconvincing.

“I wrote the letter to preserve this truth and call out the United States for what I consider two-facedness when it comes to Africa. They criticize African countries for being undemocratic and endorse the undemocratic process.”

Adichie called for a proper explanation from the Independent National Electoral Commission regarding the controversies surrounding the election as the conclusion that it was a matter of technical difficulties was “unconvincing”.

She added: “Nigerians deserve the respect of an institution that is supposed to shepherd a democracy. So nobody has come out to explain to Nigerians how that happened.

“There’s a statement of technical glitches; it’s unconvincing and knowing how much hope and trust Nigerians invested in this election, knowing that Nigeria is a low-trust society means that if people are sincere and there’s nothing to hide, then you make an extra effort to go out and explain to Nigerians what happened.”