VIDEO: Watch Moment 7-Storey Building Collapsed In Banana Island, Lagos

A Video showing the moment when a seven-story building on Banana Island in Ikoyi, Lagos State, collapsed has emerged online.

Naija News earlier reported that an unconfirmed number of people were trapped in the building which collapsed in Lagos on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Reports reaching Naija News revealed that the structure involved was under construction and what triggered the collapse is currently unknown.

Emergency responders have been mobilized to the scene as several onsite workers were trapped in the rubble.

The Lagos Territorial Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident in a brief update Wednesday evening.

Watch the video below:

Fire Guts Warehouse In Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed a tragic fire incident at a complex housing five fully detached warehouses beside Nigerian Breweries, Iganmu, Apapa area of Lagos State.

The state agency revealed in a statement that properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed during the raging fire on Wednesday morning.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Femi Okey-Osanyintolu, said there was no casualty record during the tragic fire incident.

While the agency is still investigating the cause of the fire, Okey-Osanyintolu explained that upon arrival at the incident scene, LASEMA officials observed that a stand-alone diesel storage tank, a 33,000ltr tanker with no registration number, a mini tanker with registration number XV555-FKJ and a fiat bus with registration number unknown also gutted fire.