Video: I Love Nigerians But The Country Has Lots Of Red Flags – Israel Adesanya Spills

Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial arts fighter, Israel Adesanya has disclosed that he loves Nigerians but then the country is corrupt.

Naija News learnt that this is as the martial arts fighter described Nigeria as a “very corrupt place”.

He said even though he loved Nigerians, the red flags in the country are too many. Adesanya claimed that Nigerian leaders are desperate and only out to loot public funds and nothing more.

It would be recalled that Adesanya regained the UFC 287 middleweight title from Alex Pereira about four days ago.

The UFC Middleweight fight scoreboard showed that Pereira got 7 – 2 – 0 points against Adesanya who went home with 24 – 2 – 0 points after the Saturday night fight.

Watch the video below: