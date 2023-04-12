There Will Be Peace In Nigeria If Obidients Are Removed From The Political Space – Shehu Sani

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that there will be peace in the nation if the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, supporters are no longer in the political space.

Sani, however, stated that there would be tyranny in the nation if Peter Obi supporters are not in the scheme of things.

Sharing his thoughts via Twitter on the Obidients movement and their influence on the state of affairs in the nation, Sani wrote, “If you remove the supporters of the Labour Party from Nigeria’s political space, we will all have the peace and tranquillity we want and the tyranny we don’t want.”

Naija News reports that the Obidients are known for their very vocal and open criticism of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The group made up mainly of Nigerian youths have continuously condemned the conduct of the recently concluded general elections, claiming that there were widespread rigging and voters intimidation.

Some prominent individuals have described the Obidients as unruly, one of those being renowned writer, Wole Soyinka who recently disclosed that he warned Peter Obi the Obidients would eventually lead to his loss as at the polls.

Obidients Are Threatening The Judiciary -Keyamo

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has accused Obidients of bullying the judiciary.

Keyamo alleged that the youths were pressuring judges to annul the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 polls.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party presidential candidate (LP), Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar are challenging Tinubu’s mandate in court.

Speaking via a Twitter post on Tuesday, Keyamo warned the youngsters to do a research on the fate of those who tried to influence the judiciary.

He wrote, “young and inexperienced ‘revolutionary’ wannabes who think they can intimidate our judiciary, goaded on by the now infamous interview of Baba Datti Ahmed.

“They should simply check the history of all dictators, both military and civilian, who tried to mess with our judiciary and how they ended up.”

Speaking further, the APC campaign spokesman claimed that he has seen various posts where the judiciary is being warned.

Keyamo insisted that the judiciary is one of the best in Africa and will not be “intimidated by any ‘fascist’ movement of nattering nitwits.”

“If they think they’re doing their candidate any favour, then they should keep the threats and ridicule of the judiciary coming. They will learn their lessons in a very hard way,” he added.