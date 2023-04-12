‘Peter Obi Deported To Nigeria Like A Common Criminal’ – Fani-Kayode Reacts To British Immigration Ordeal

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the British Immigration ordeal of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, claiming he was deported from the United Kingdom like a common criminal.

Naija News earlier reported that Peter Obi was detained and interrogated for hours by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023.

The Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Obi-Datti media office said the former Governor of Anambra State was wrongly detained over alleged duplication offences allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large.

The statement added that the impostor of Obi may have committed various crimes that led to the harassment of the LP flagbearer who lived for over a decade in the UK.

The development has since generated reactions from many Nigerians.

Reacting via his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode mocked the former governor of Anambra State, saying he ought to have said ‘yes daddy’ to the immigration officer.

He wrote, “Poor @PeterObi! Accosted, detained & deported back to Nigeria like a common criminal by the British authorities?

“Why didn’t you say “yes daddy” to the immigration officer? Or better still why didn’t you call the little Englander or the little diva to put in a word for you”.