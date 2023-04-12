Politics
PDP, Labour Party, Two Others Ask Lagos Election Tribunal To Sack Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has been asked to nullify the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 18 Lagos gubernatorial election.
Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had stated that Sanwo-olu won the election by polling 762,134 votes.
The commission said Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 312,329 votes, came second, while Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party, came a distant third with 62,449 votes.
However, PDP, Labour Party, Allied People’s Movement (APM), and the Action People’s Party (APP) have now separately asked to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory in their petitions filed before the tribunal.
LP Petition
Rhodes-Vivour, who filed as sole petitioner, listed three grounds on which his petition was based.
He alleged that Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest election when the election took place, adding that the election of Sanwo-Olu was invalid because of corrupt practices or non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution.
He added that the governor-elect was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.
PDP Petition
In the petition filed by Adediran and his party, PDP, the petitioners listed two grounds of appeal to the effect that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were at the time of the election not qualified to contest.
Adediran also stated that Rhodes-Vivour, who was declared by the first respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) haven scored the second highest number of votes, was, at the time of the election, not qualified to contest.
INEC was the first respondent in the petition filed by Adediran, while Sanwo-Olu; Hamzat, APC; Rhodes-Vivour, and LP were listed as the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th respondents, respectively.
The PDP governorship candidate called for the disqualification of APC and the LP candidates in the election for non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and the guidelines of INEC.
Adediran also asked that all votes cast for them in the election be declared wasted.