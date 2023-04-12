PDP Crisis: Controversy Trails G5 Governors’ Push For Mini Convention To Replace Ayu, Others

The move by the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), popularly known as G5, to push for a mini-convention before May 29 has been described as insensitive and inconsiderate by some party chieftains.

It was gathered that the G5 governors are pushing for a mini-convention to replace the embattled former chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and others.

The G5 governors, who have always wished for Ayu to step down as national chairman of the PDP, are said to have been mobilising stakeholders to push for a mini-convention anytime soon to replace Ayu.

Ayu was suspended from office by a Benue State High Court last month following a suit filed by one Conrad Utaan, who is a former aide of the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, who happens to be a member of the G5 governors.

Naija News gathered that the G5 governors want to use the mini-convention as an avenue to effect some changes in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as it is presently constituted, and they are seriously pushing for it before May 29 when four of them will be completing their second and final tenure in office.

A party source told The Nation that along with Ayu, the G5 governors are also targeting to remove the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is vying for the PDP ticket to contest the November 11 Imo State governorship election, and also former loyalists of the G5 within the NWC.

However, some party chieftains have kicked against the idea of the mini-convention saying it’s ill-timed and ill-advised for anyone to start discussing mini-convention at this point.

According to them, every right-thinking party member ought to be concerned about the fate of the PDP in the governorship and parliamentary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

A member of NEC, who spoke with The Nation in confidence on Wednesday, urged those pushing for a mini-convention to exercise restraint and allow the party some space to breathe.

The party chieftain stated that “A mini-convention at this time is a distraction that we can do away with. What should worry right-thinking PDP members is the so-called inconclusive governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi.

“We are more concerned about Adamawa because we have a sitting governor that the powers that be are planning to rig out and steal our mandate.

“So if it’s true that some people want a mini-convention at this time, then they are being insensitive and inconsiderate. They may as well be asking for chaos as if we have not had enough distractions already.

“More so any proposal for the mini-convention must get the approval of NEC. But many NEC members are currently brooding over the party’s misfortune in the last general election, especially our loss at the presidential election.

“Most NEC members and other stakeholders have shifted focus to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and other pending cases at the governorship and National Assembly tribunals.

“Those you said are planning to hold mini convention are free to go ahead with their fanciful idea. Don’t forget that the substantive PDP national chairman is only on suspension.

“We are still awaiting a court ruling in the matter pending before a High Court in Benue State. All that’s required to stop any mini convention or a semblance of it from holding, is for a member to approach the court for a restraining order.

“These people must know that nobody has the monopoly of obtaining restraining orders from our courts. This is the most inauspicious time to for anyone to call for mini-convention.”