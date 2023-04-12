Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 12th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 12th April 2023.

The PUNCH: The Independent National Electoral Commission has asked the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja to dismiss all the petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 25 presidential election. INEC had declared that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to win the election.

The Guardian: As doctors working in England’s public health service, yesterday, began what has been described as the most disruptive strike in UK’s history over pay and working conditions, doctors in Nigeria, in same vein, have demanded a review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scheme (CONMESS) and payment of revised 2023 medical residency training fund by the Federal Government before May 29 hand-over date.

The Nation: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar did not meet the constitutional requirements to be declared winner of the February 25 election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said. The commission urged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss the petition by Atiku and his party.

Daily Trust: The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tuesday advised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to come out publicly and clear the air on the leaked audio of the telephone conversation between him and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel. In the leaked audio, Obi was heard begging Oyedepo to help him get votes from Christians in South-West and Kwara State.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.