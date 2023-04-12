Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford won’t play against Sevilla on Thursday due to a muscle injury he sustained last weekend.

On Saturday, Marcus Rashford was substituted in the second half of the Premier League game against Everton. While he was leaving the pitch, he was seen holding his groin which signaled that the 25-year-old in-form English forward is injured.

On Wednesday, April 12, ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League game against Spanish club Sevilla, United’s coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that the England international will be sidelined for a couple of games.

The Dutch tactician said, “I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know.

“We have to see how it develops, the injury.

“Of course, it’s a setback and he’s disappointed about it, but he’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly. He’s optimistic and he’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab so that helps to get back soon.”

While the club expects the Englishman to return to action before the end of this season, coach Erik Ten Hag would bank on French forward Anthony Martial to slot in the goals against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday night (8 PM WAT).

Ahead of the Europa League game, coach Ten Hag confirmed that Martial who has been struggling with fitness issues this season is ready for the Europa League game.

The coach said, “The frontline against Brentford [United beat Brentford 1-0 with Martial coming off the bench] did well and then we decided to continue that against Everton and they did again very well.

“The advantage was also we can bring Anthony Martial slowly back but in the team, give him minutes, get him used to the game at the highest level, to high intensity.

“But I think already against Everton he was ready to start a game.”