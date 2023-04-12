It Was A lie – Saga Breaks Silence On Wedding Engagement With Nini

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga Adeolu , has broken his silence following his viral proposal to former housemate and love interest, Anita Singh better known as Nini.

Naija News reports that the duo who were an item during the reality TV show in 2021, got engaged some weeks ago leaving many of their fans gushing over them.

In one of the videos, Saga popped the big question to Nini as he went on down on his knees and she said yes to him.

Speaking about the proposal during a radio interview, Saga disclosed that the viral proposal video with Nini was a skit and was done in December 2022.

The reality star also disclosed that they were surprised when they found out that the video has been leaked to the public.

Saga’s revelation about his relationship with Nini has left many hopes dashed, as many are already making full preparation for the unannounced wedding.

Saga Speaks On Mom’s Death

Meanwhile, Saga Adeolu, recently opened up on the painful experience of losing his mother after his 21st birthday.

Naija News reports that Saga made this known during an interview with media personality, Chude Chideonwo, stating he was a complete mummy’s boy.

The reality TV star described the death of his mother as a ‘horror show’ noting it left a huge vacuum, notwithstanding the incident made him strong.

Recalling some of their old memories, Saga said his mother often pays him a visit at the University, celebrated every birthday, and he would also go out with her whenever his father refuses.