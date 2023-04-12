INEC Confirms Date For Supplementary Elections In Niger State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that supplementary elections for the Niger State House of Assembly seats in 15 polling units of four local government areas are set to hold.

INEC stated that the supplementary elections will hold on Saturday, 15 April 2023.

The confirmation was given by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ahmed Yusha’u Garki, at a stakeholder meeting at INEC Headquarters in Minna.

The councils affected include Agaie, Agwara, Rafi, and Rijau with Garki confirming that all arrangements are set for the conduct of the supplementary elections.

The REC commended all stakeholders for their respective contributions to the success of the 2023 general elections and urged them to maintain the same attitude for the forthcoming supplementary polls.

Garki singled out the Nigeria Police Force, for displaying professionalism by abiding by the electoral law during the presidential, national and state assembly and governorship elections.

Responding, representatives of political parties urged the electoral umpire to deploy experienced staff to where the supplementary elections will be conducted to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The representatives, who took turns to speak, described the conduct of the general elections as the most credible since 1999 in the country.