How 10th NASS Leaders Will Emerge – Senate Spokesman

The spokesperson of the 9th Senate, Ajibola Bashiru on Wednesday revealed how the leadership of the 10th National Assembly (NASS) will emerge.

According to Bashiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lawmakers will consider many variables in picking the leadership of NASS.

Bashiru also stated that APC would reveal its position on the zoning formula at the end of the ongoing Ramadan fast or before June 2023.

The Senate President stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday.

He said, “The leadership of the party as well as the members of the 10th Assembly will have to look at so many variables.

“For instance, arguments may be canvassed like the religious argument that the President is a Muslim, the Vice-President is a Muslim, will it not be reasonable to have a Christian as the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and you cannot which away such argument particularly when you see the divisive nature that politics has taken in recent time in Nigeria.

“You may also look at the North-West (geopolitical zone) which has produced the bulk of the votes by which we won the Presidency. Will you discountenance their contribution?”

Speaking on the zoning position of the party he said, “I believe that our party will ultimately take a decision on the zoning possibly after Ramadan and certainly before June when the next Assembly will be convoked.

“It will be in the best interest of our party to zone the offices so that we can narrow the number of contestants because when you have eight persons from a single political party contesting, it creates a problem for us to have a cohesive force going into the election.”

Bashiru further stated that the APC National Working Committee and the party’s National Executive Committee are yet to take any decision on which of the six geopolitical zones would produce the next Senate President.

He said, “I’m not aware that the NWC of our party has taken a position on the issue of zoning and where the zoning will be done.

“I’m not aware that the NEC of our party has taken any decision but party leaders will be making a lot of permutations to ensure a seamless relationship between the executive and the legislative arms.”