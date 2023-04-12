Court Nullifies Kogi APC Delegate List For Gov’ship Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) delegate list for the primary election in Kogi State has been nullified.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday nullified the list which was presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 7, 2023, for the forthcoming APC governorship primary election in the state, Naija News understands.

It was gathered that the judgment was on a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/329/2023 filed by some aggrieved members of the APC in Kogi, led by Realwan Okpanach

Justice James Omotosho, in his judgment, held that there was no evidence before the court to show that valid special ward congresses, were held from which the said delegates emerged.

According to him, the Kogi State APC failed to provide credible evidence that INEC monitored the said congress or congresses from which the names on the said delegates list were derived.

Justice Omotosho, therefore restrained INEC from accepting and acting on the said delegates list, saying the APC in Kogi State still has an opportunity, with the existing time frame, to conduct valid special ward congresses to elect delegates, who will elect the party’s candidate for the governorship election.

Alternatively, the judge said the APC in Kogi could opt for any other mode of electing its candidate for the governorship election should it decide not to conduct valid special congresses as ordered by the court.