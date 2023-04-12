Connect with us

Scores Trapped As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

4 hours ago

An unconfirmed number of people have been reportedly trapped in a three-storey building collapse in Lagos on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Reports reaching Naija News revealed that the structure involved was under construction and is located on Banana Island.

Emergency responders have been mobilised to the scene as several onsite workers were trapped in the rubble.

The Lagos Territorial Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident in a brief update Wednesday evening.

“A report of 3 Storey building under construction was just received at Banana Island. Workers trapped. We are mobilising to respond,” he told Daily Trust.


More details shortly…

