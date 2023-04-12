Bola Tinubu: Ignore Adichie’s Letter – NADECO To Biden

There seems to be no end in sight to the controversy surrounding the letter written to the United States President, Joe Biden, by Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, over the victory of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

This is as Naija News reports that the writer’s letter has again been faulted just like it has received condemnation from various quarters since last week.

It was learnt that the latest on the list was the National Democratic Coalition Renewal Group (NADECO) which has also asked President Biden to ignore Adichie’s letter saying it’s childish.

It would be recalled that the writer in the said letter faulted the US for congratulating Tinubu, who she alleged emerged through an unlawful process because the election was full of irregularities.

Reacting to the letter, the Coordinator of the NADECO Renewal, Prof. Atilade Adeeyo said the writer’s stand betrayed her ethnic bias in a matter of national interest, urged the American president to ignore the letter in its entirety, describing its content as “childish, seditious and illogical.”

NADECO Renewal, in a statement titled “Ignore Adichie’s childish, seditious, illogical ranting, NADECO Renewal tells Biden,” noted that Adichie’s message was “illogical reasoning regarding the ensuing political development in Nigeria and ignorance of the electoral umpire’s operations.”

The statement partly reads “With that ill-conceived letter of hers to US President Biden, she has exposed her true colour – that of an ethnically-biased Nigerian hiding under the guise of a writer to pretentiously preach patriotism, but who is capable of unreasonably and ignorantly approaching issues of national interest from a myopic prism of ethnicity.

“We can only advise the ever-busy President of the US to ignore Adichie and her ethnically-influenced and biased letter because it is written out of a shallow understanding of the electoral laws that guide the electoral process.

“We like to engage Adichie on a few of some of her gaffes. This lady of letters, so to say, goofed pathetically when she described the February 25 presidential poll as illegitimate because it is only a competent court of law that has the legal grounds to decide and pronounce the legitimacy or otherwise of the poll.”