APC Takes Fresh Decision On Kogi Guber Primary Election

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a fresh action ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state.

The ruling party had earlier declared it would adopt an indirect mode for conducting its governorship primary elections in Kogi State, Naija News understands.

In a letter, however, written by the acting Chairman of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC said it will now use direct mode for the conduct of the primaries.

APC reiterated that the date for the conduct of the primary election remains Friday, April 14, 2023.

The letter read: “We refer to our earlier letter dated January 25, 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191 wherein we notified the commission of the mode of the primary election for the conduct of the governorship primary election in Kogi State.

“However, our great party, the All Progressives Congress, has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the governorship primary election in Kogi state and has therefore resorted to adopting the direct mode of the primary election instead of the indirect mode as earlier communicated.

“The date for the conduct of the primary election still remains Friday, April 14, 2023.

“Following the above, there shall be a Special Congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi State scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023.”

Those contesting for the Kogi State Governorship Election include Governor Yahaya Bello‘s Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Asuku; Auditor General, Ahmed Ododo; Commissioner for Local Government; and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Ozigi-Deedat.

Other aspirants in the race include the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Secretary for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke; Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Murtala Ajaka and the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, Naija News reports.