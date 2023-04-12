2023 Census: NPC Postpones Training For Enumerators, Supervisors

The National Population Commission has announced the postponement of the training of Enumerators and Supervisors for the 2023 population census.

Naija News understands that the training exercise was earlier scheduled for April 13. However, the Chairman Census Committee, Dr Ipalibo Harry, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday (today) that the training will no longer hold as planned.

He explained that the change of event would not affect the conduct of the Population and Housing Census scheduled to hold from May 3 to May 7.

Harry noted further that the commission was ready to conduct a credible census, adding that they had already concluded the training of Quality Data Managers and others.

The census committee chairman said a new date for training the enumerators and supervisors would be communicated as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that supplementary elections for the Niger State House of Assembly seats in 15 polling units of four local government areas are set to hold.

INEC stated that the supplementary elections would hold on Saturday, 15 April 2023.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ahmed Yusha’u Garki, gave the confirmation at a stakeholder meeting at INEC Headquarters in Minna.

The councils affected include Agaie, Agwara, Rafi, and Rijau with Garki confirming that all arrangements are set for the conduct of the supplementary elections.

The REC commended all stakeholders for their respective contributions to the success of the 2023 general elections and urged them to maintain the same attitude for the forthcoming supplementary polls.

Garki singled out the Nigeria Police Force, for displaying professionalism by abiding by the electoral law during the presidential, national and state assembly and governorship elections.

Responding, representatives of political parties urged the electoral umpire to deploy experienced staff to where the supplementary elections will be conducted to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The representatives, who took turns to speak, described the conduct of the general elections as the most credible since 1999 in the country.