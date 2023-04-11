Zambian Club Sacks Emmanuel Amuneke

Emmanuel Amuneke, a former assistant coach of the Super Eagles, has parted ways with Zanaco, a top-flight club in Zambia, with six games left in the current campaign.

Immediately after the departure of Emmanuel Amuneke, the Zambian club hired Wedson Nyirenda as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Zanaco sacked the former Super Eagles of Nigeria star following a steak of poor results. The club has not recorded a win in its last eight games.

The 1995 African Footballer of the Year winner last won a game for the Zambian club on January 21 when the team beat Nkana at home.

According to a statement signed by the club’s CEO, Modest Hamalabbi, and shared by the team via its Twitter account, Emmanuel Amuneke, his assistant, Emeka Amadi, and the club’s head coach Kevin Kaindu have all been asked to exit the club.

A part of the statement read, “The board of Directors and Management of Zanaco Football Club wishes to announce that the club has separated with the consultant coach Mr. Emmanuel Amuneke and the assistant coach Emeka Amadi with immediate effect. The club also separated from the Head coach, Mr. Kevin Kaindu”.

Zanaco are currently sitting in the 13th spot in the Zambian Super League with 34 points in 28 games, 6 points away from second to the last team on the league table, Chambishi.