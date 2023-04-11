‘You’re A True Inspiration’ – Atiku Celebrates Dangote On 66th Birthday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has celebrated Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on his 66th birthday.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Atiku celebrated Dangote for his remarkable journey, incredible achievements in business, and unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

The former Vice President also stated that the Chairman of Dangote Group is a true inspiration to Nigerians and people all over the world.

Atiku, therefore, wished Dangote continued success and happiness in the years to come.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday, Aliko Dangote. As we celebrate your remarkable journey, your incredible achievements in business, and your unwavering commitment to philanthropy, it’s clear that you are a true inspiration to all. Wishing you continued success & happiness in the years to come.”

Happy Birthday, Aliko Dangote. As we celebrate your remarkable journey, your incredible achievements in business, and your unwavering commitment to philanthropy, it's clear that you are a true inspiration to all. Wishing you continued success & happiness in the years to come.-AA pic.twitter.com/lUyYyZNkK6 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 10, 2023

‘I Salute Your Courage’ — Tinubu Celebrates Adebanjo On 95th Birthday

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu has celebrated the leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Ayo Adebanjo on his 95th birthday.

In a statement issued by the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, Tinubu commended Adebanjo for his role in the pursuit of democracy for Nigeria.

The president-elect described Adebanjo as courageous and prayed that he stays alive to witness the “dawn of a new, secure, and prosperous era in Nigeria”.