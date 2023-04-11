You Have Proven Yourself – Saheed Osupa Celebrates PA On Birthday

Popular Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has taken to social media to celebrate his personal assistant, AbdulBasit Babatunde on his birthday, noting that he has proven his loyalty.

The singer said in an Instagram post that Babatunde’s ‘responsible spirit’ distinguishes him.

“Loyalty is priceless and it comes with maximum dedication, it is my joy to tell you that you’ve proven to be more different through your responsible spirit,” he wrote.

“Happy birthday to you my boy, thanks for being a great and resourceful person that you are; I cannot ask for more than this, because in almost every angle, there is a touch of your hand. Like they say, ‘records speak for themselves’ I can’t remember any uncompleted task committed into your hands.

“You are a man with a great desire for accomplishment. I celebrate who you are, and most importantly who you’re growing up to become in life. I can only pray for God’s protection over you.

“You’ve my best wishes, My Personal Assistant, AbdulBasit Babatunde, Omo Won L’Oyo Alaafin.”

Babatunde said on Instagram that his journey in life has been ‘amazing’ and though he may “not be living my dream life yet, but the little adventure has been a fruitful and resourceful one.”

He added, “It has always been God, and it can only be Him. Alhamdulilahi for the past years, Mon Sha Allahu for the Upcoming Years.”

Saheed Osupa recently lost his saxophonist Sule Sax.