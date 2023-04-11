“We Are Happy That Ayu Did Not Go” – Wike Mocks Former PDP Chairman

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has tackled the embattled former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu describing him as a politician with no electoral value.

Wike submitted that he is glad Ayu didn’t step down before the 2023 presidential election when he and others demanded his removal from office.

According to the Governor, if Ayu had stepped down then, he would have been able to boast that the PDP lost the 2023 presidential election because he was not in position.

The Rivers Governor in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday, said Ayu has nothing to offer the PDP.

“So, you can see that he has nothing to offer to the party. We won here which means we have something to offer to the party. Ayu has nothing to offer to the party,” the governor said.

He added that Ayu’s stepping aside after the election has very little meaning.

“What advantage is Ayu’s stepping aside?” he asked.

“We are happy that Ayu did not go that time because if he had gone, they would have been saying that it was because he left that is why we lost [the presidential election],” Wike added.