Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Speaks On Plot To Emerge As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

The Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tayo Ayinde, has denied making any move to emerge as the Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that a viral write-up had emerge on social media indicating that Ayinde was also jostling for the position of Chief of Staff to Tinubu.

But in a statement on Monday, Ayinde distanced himself from the write-up placing him in contention for the position.

According to Ayinde, he was comfortable working under Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

He said: “I woke up two days ago to read on social media about a write up by some people on the issue of Chief of Staff to the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Let it be known to the writer and other agitators that the position of Chief of Staff does not need any advertisement of any sort.

“By the grace of God, I got this my present position of Chief of Staff to Governor of Lagos State by the collaboration of our President-Elect and my direct boss, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. No advert was placed on social media or pages of newspapers then. So why this unnecessary, needless and unsolicited agitation for me.

“What these agitators failed to realise is that the position of the Chief of Staff is the most sensitive and confidential of all political positions in government set up. In this regard, no one can impose or compel any person on anyone as Chief of Staff.

“To the glory of God, I am comfortable and happy working under the able leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, owing to his large heartedness, visionary, capacity, financial engineering and passion for the development of Lagos State.

“In conclusion, I appreciate you for believing in my capacity and truthfulness but this is never the way to go about it. Please stop all the social media placements. Thank you and God bless you all.”