Safety Officer Discloses Best Way To Avoid Gas Explosion

A senior officer of the Federal Fire Service, Dooshima Dennis, has advised Nigerians to bury their gas cylinders outside the house to prevent gas explosions at home.

The beautiful fire officer via her Twitter handle on Monday disclosed that keeping one’s gas cylinder within a residential apartment can lead to fire outbreak, especially in hot weather as Nigeria is in now.

Her tweets read: “Proper storage of cylinders in your home is paramount. a cylinder should be placed outside the house even the outside is not all that safe, in a well-ventilated location and not exposed directly to the sun or other heat sources.

“It should not be placed in the house or near an electrical socket or flammable substances, you can also bury your cylinder or do what is called damping.

“Having a gas cylinder at home brings along risks, considering how sunny and hot our country is, the fire risk is probably all at its highest”.

She further advised Nigerians to examine their gas cylinders before refilling. Such an act, the officer noted, will enable users to identify the expiration date of their cylinders.

“It means wrapping a big wet towel around it provided the bottom to allow gas to escape in the air in case of a leak,” she explained.