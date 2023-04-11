Reason I Got Beaten By Thugs During Campaign Period – Mr Ibu

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has disclosed how he was man handled during the recently concluded electioneering campaigns.

The thespian, who said that he was “partially involved” in politicking, stated that he was attacked by thugs while campaigning for his preferred candidate.

The actor stated this during an interview on Vanguard TV.

Mr Ibu said that the thugs who slapped him various times asked him the reason he had come to their area to campaign.

Okafor said: “Nigerian politics [laughs]. Partially, I was involved o. The only thing different is that there were some situations where there was thuggery.

“Where we went to campaign, I received slaps from people that I don’t even know. But there was so much to slap because it didn’t mean anything to me.

“I collected like three or four slaps, free, from other boys. ‘Why did you come here? [They asked]Before I answer that question, gbosa! You won’t even like the sound of the slap because the people that are slapping are idiots because their slap is not human.”

Speaking on his comeback to the movie industry, Mr Ibu said his comeback was already in the works, adding that the shooting was halted because of the current situation of the country.