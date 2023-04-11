Popular Nollywood Actress Welcomes Baby Boy After Three Failed Surrogate Attempts

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, and her husband have finally welcomed a baby boy after three failed surrogate attempts.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023.

Sharing a glimpse of the baby’s leg, the actress revealed they experience three failed surrogate attempts within a period of two years.

However, God has blessed them with a son through a surrogate mother and they are grateful for the great testimony.

She also promised to share her testimony in a bid to encourage couples trying to conceive.

She wrote: “After one failed IVF. One canceled surrogate circle. Three failed surrogate attempts in two years, God has finally blessed my husband and I with a great son through our surrogate mom.

“Through it all, God has been so good to us and we’re grateful for this great testimony.

“Thank you Abba Father.

“God bless our doctors, God bless our surrogate mom.

“It’s a new dawn! Welcome to the world Baby “TA”

“Watch out for my “SURROGATE JOURNEY” I’ll be glad to share my story to encourage all the TTC parents out there.

“May God answer your prayers and bless you with good children from the thrown of Grace and mercy.”