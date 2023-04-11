Obidients Are A Headless Mob, Hydra-headed Monster – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has continued to berate ‘Obidients’, the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

In a lengthy article via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode described ‘Obidients’ as “a headless mob” similar to the demonised and emotionally unhinged rabble that insisted on the crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The former minister, in the article titled “THE CULT OF OBIDATI”, said Obi’s supporters are filled with the same violent, angry, divisive, rebellious, treacherous, mutinous, treasonous, deceitful, and ungrateful spirit that possessed Lucifer.

He added that Obidients are a hydra-headed monster comprising confused, ignorant, and frustrated souls with very low self-esteem, a maniacal sense of entitlement, insufferable arrogance, and desperate lust for power.

Fani-Kayode claimed that if given power, Obidients and their leader will lead a coup and kill many leaders from the old Northern and Western Region. He alleged that Obi will continue what Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu started in 1966.

The article reads: “The Obidients are (with apologies to Governor Charles Soludo) “a headless mob” similar to the demonised and emotionally unhinged rabble that insisted on the crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“They are filled with the same violent, angry, divisive, rebellious, treacherous, mutinous, treasonous, deceitful, mendacious, deceptive, ungrateful, covetous, vain, insatiable and murderous spirit that possessed Lucifer, Son of the Dawn.

“Like Medusa the Gorgon, they are a hydra-headed monster comprising of confused, ignorant and frustrated souls with very low self-esteem, a maniacal sense of entitlement, insufferable arrogance and a desperate and psychotic lust for power.

“Give them that power and you will see Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin, Mao Tse Tung, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, Ian Smith, Hendrik Verwoerd, Joseph Kony, Val the Impaler, Genghis Khan, Atilla the Hun and Jean Bedie Bokassa all rolled into one rise from the dead.

“Give them power and you will see Caligula, Nero, Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, Jack the Ripper, Augusto Pinochet, Pharaoh, King Herod, Jezebel, Sennacherib, Nebuchadnezzar, the Boston Strangler, Mobutu Sese Seko and King Leopold 11 of Belgium all rolled into one come alive again to torment the world.

“They remind me of Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, one of the leaders of the January 15th 1966 mutiny in which many leaders from the old Northern and Western Region were murdered in cold blood. Give them power and their leader, Peter Gregory Obi, will continue what Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu started. He will implement the Nzeogwu agenda to the letter and with ruthless and relentless brutality and clinical precision. No matter how well masked, fascists will always be fascists and a leopard cannot change its spots.

“Despite all their seeming humility, false piety, fake righteousness, and nauseous groveling “yes daddy” expressions of insincere love they are filled with unadulterated hatred for all those that do not share their views and that refuse to tow their obnoxious, venomous, and poisonous line.

“As the Bible says, “their speech is as smooth as butter but war is in their hearts”. Vile words, hate speech, propaganda, falsehood, lies, threats, insults, turmoil, intrigue, betrayal, subterranean plots, violence, evil conspiracies and the inability to brook opposing views or tolerate dissenting voices are their hallmark and forte.”

Fani-Kayode said Obi supporters are not a dark, sinister, destructive, divisive, fanatical movement, adding that they have strong connections in the international criminal underworld.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) added that Obidients believe in deceit, lies, propaganda, threats, violence, and intimidation

He added: “They are not just a political party or movement: they are a dark, sinister, insidious, destructive, malignant, malevolent, cancerous, divisive, fanatical, and dangerous force of vicious and sociopathic subversives and religious and ethnic bigots who are heavily invested in the kingdom of darkness, who have strong connections in the international criminal underworld, who are under the power and influence of western intelligence agencies, who have poisoned the souls and fouled up the minds of millions of young Nigerians and who are hell-bent on destroying the Nigerian state and dismembering our country.

“They speak Nigeria but Biafra and the total and complete enslavement and subjugation of our people is in their hearts. They are not democrats in ANY sense of the word and they do not believe in democracy.

“They would be better described as a vicious, blood-lusting, and bloodthirsty cult who feed on the souls, kindle the barbarity and fuel the depravity of misguided and lesser men and miserable and frustrated women.

“They believe in nothing but deceit, lies, propaganda, threats, violence, and intimidation. They do not believe in or serve the Living God and they have no regard for the God of heaven.

“They are the quintessential “unbelievers” who use God’s name to commit atrocities and to justify their monstrous behaviour, their psychopathic aggression, and their wild delusions. They worship and serve a strange entity and occultic deity known as ‘Obidati’ at whose altar they offer praises, make sacrifices and serve blood in the bewitching hour of every morning.

“They are evil. They are vicious. They are uncouth. They are uncharitable. They are unkind. They are unforgiving. They are merciless. They are destructive. They are relentless. They are ruthless. They are unjust. They are divisive. They are vengeful and they must be stopped at ALL costs. They must NEVER be allowed to come into the circles of power because they will divide, destroy and dismember our great country, bring her to her knees, and cause her to perish.”