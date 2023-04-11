Lords Chosen’s Pastor, Muoka Speaks About Taking Money From People To Render Online Services

The Pastor of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, known as chosen, Lazarus Muoka, has come out to speak about people who use his name and church name to collect money to render online services to people.

This is as the Lord’s Chosen’s pastor disassociated himself and his church from reports concerning persons who were using his name and the church’s paraphernalia to wrongfully obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public for miracles.

Naija News gathered that Muoka on Tuesday during his church’s workers’ meeting at its Ijesha Lagos headquarters said he was very much aware of how tricksters use various online platforms to dupe people.

He, therefore, said there was a need for him to give clarity about the matter, adding that members of the public should be wary of agents that might use his picture, name, logo or any item associated with the church to obtain monetary rewards from them.

The preacher who asked that such reports as his taking money should be disregarded, noted that he does not collect money to render services to people and the church is not a party to such.

He called on the public to ignore anyone asking them to make donations for church projects online or any other platform in whatever means that such an appeal was not from the church or himself.

He clarified that “If there is any need to raise funds for church works, it has to do here in the headquarters not online.

“Therefore, don’t pay heed to anyone asking you to make payment for chosen online scammers are lurking to see whom to swindle.”