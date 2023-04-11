Lewandowski Wants To Play With Messi Next Season

Robert Lewandowski, a Polish striker who is currently contracted to FC Barcelona won’t mind playing alongside Lionel Messi at the Spanish club next season.

Before Lewandowski arrived at Barcelona last summer, Messi had left the club after over 20 years of working relationship. The 35-year-old Argentine football icon had to leave Barca for Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2021 due to financial complications at the Spanish club.

Messi’s contract with PSG will expire this summer but there is still an option of a one-year extension which both parties have not reached an agreement on yet.

Reports in Europe speculate that Messi might not renew his stay in France and FC Barcelona are seriously monitoring the situation and are considering making a move for their legend this summer.

At a Charity event on Tuesday, Lewandowski was asked to comment on the possibility of playing alongside the record seven times Ballon d’Or winner, the 34-year-old Poland international described the possibility as incredible.

“Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it would be something incredible,” Lewandowski said.

“We know that his place is here, in Barcelona. I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together.”

Lionel Messi is still FC Barcelona’s all-time highest goalscorer and the most decorated player in the club’s history. Lewandowski is also one of the greatest strikers of his generation which makes the potential return of Messi to Barca something to watch out for.