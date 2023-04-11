KS1 Reacts To Video Of Asisat Oshoala Dancing To His Song With Gift Monday

Popular Fuji singer, KS1 Malaika has reacted to a video of Super Falcons players Asisat Oshoala and Gift Monday singing and dancing to his song ‘Mogbe Moku Modaran’ from the album “Africa Like Europe with a sense of humor.”

In the video on Tiktok, that has garnered hundreds of views, the Barcelona Femeni star, Oshoala played the role of KS1 Malaika while Monday plays the role of a dancer.

Oshoala posted the video on Twitter tagging KS1 Malaika and Monday and added #LagosIslandGirl and #Fuji.

She captioned the video, “Nothing wey you wan tell me @GiftMonday21 don go Mala show tire.” She added laughter emojis and #LagosIsland and #Fuji. Monday retweeted the video.

In the comment section, KS1 Malaika wrote, “Please tell that lady that we need dancer, I will give her everything we make from show.” Oshoala responded with laughter.

The singer dropped a separate comment, “My world best that attitude.”

The video got several other reactions from actress Nancy Isime, Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo and Big Brother Naija star Khloe, among others.

Oshoala’s video with Monday is believed to have been shot during the Falcons’ preparation for the 2023 women’s World Cup.

The Falcons played a friendly game against Haiti on Friday, April 7.

Oshoala marked her return to the team, since July 2022, with a goal, as they edged Haiti 2-1 in Turkey.