John Terry Gets A New Job At Leicester City

Former Chelsea captain and retired England international, John Terry has returned to coaching at Leicester City.

On Monday night, Leicester City appointed Dean Smith as the club’s interim manager days after sacking Brendan Rodgers. Interestingly, Smith decided to call on John Terry who was playing a consultancy role at Chelsea Academy to assist him at King Power stadium.

Terry and Smith first worked together at Aston Villa. The legendary English defender served as Aston Villa’s assistant coach under Smith until he decided to resign for personal reasons.

Terry and Smith now have the task to save Leicester City from going into relegation as the Foxes are currently sitting in the 19th spot on the league table, two points from safety.

Smith, who led Aston Villa to the Premier League in 2019 and was sacked by Norwich City in December 2022 is expected to coach Leicester City until the end of the 2022-2023 season.

After his appointment on Monday, Smith said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.

“Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instill belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week. Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world. I know we’ll be well supported by our traveling fans.

“We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points.”

Below are all the remaining games for Leicester City in the 2022-2023 season:

April 15: Man City (A) – kick-off 5.30 pm (BST)

April 22: Wolves (H) – kick-off at 3 pm

April 25: Leeds (H) – Premier League, kick-off 8 pm

May 1: Everton (H) – Premier League, kick-off 8 pm

May 8: Fulham (A) – Premier League, kick-off at 3 pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) – Premier League, kick-off at 3 pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) – Premier League, kick-off at 3 pm

May 28: West Ham (H) – Premier League, kick-off 4.30 pm