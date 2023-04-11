Israel Adesanya’s knockout Of Alex Pereira Highly Rated By Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan, a UFC legendary commentator, rated Israel Adesanya’s knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287 as one of the greatest of all time.

Joe Rogan who has been a UFC commentator since the company started in 2002 has witnessed a series of knockouts but stressed that Adesanya’s knockout of Pereira is one of the best he has ever seen in his over 20 years of following UFC.

On Sunday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, Adesanya brutally knocked out his opponent to reclaim the middleweight title.

The Brazilian fighter, Pereira, had previously defeated the Nigerian fighter three times in kickboxing and once in MMA. But this time around, the Nigerian fighter got the better of the Brazilian.

Two powerful counter right hands from Adesanya left Pereira lying on the ground after being beaten up against the cage.

“That is one of the greatest knockouts I have ever seen in my life”, Joe Rogan said after the bout.

“What a knockout, what a way to regain your championship in a series where you are behind. Izzy has shot the lights out of Alex Pereira.”

After the highly followed UFC fight, the man of the moment, Adesanya, said he appreciated the Brazilian for making him a better fighter.

He said, “I told him before, ‘Thank you for all that you’ve done. Thank you for beating me because (by) beating me he made me a better fighter, a better person.’

“In this camp, I didn’t f**k around. If you know me, you know I like a vacation but I didn’t f**k around, I stayed on the grind. I get tired so that when I get in here, I don’t get tired.”