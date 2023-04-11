‘He Has Too Much Baggage’ – Ohuabunwa Opposes Orji Kalu’s Interest In Becoming Senate President

The former lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Mao Ohuabunwa has opposed the possible emergence of Orji Uzor Kalu as the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Channels TV, Ohuabunwa said Kalu is not competent, has a pending case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and has previously been convicted, hence is not fit to be the Senate President.

Naija News recalls Kalu has openly declared his interest in emerging as the next Senate President and even stated that it is his turn. He went ahead to request the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the senate presidency to his region.

But Ohuabunwa has opposed the Senate President’s ambition of Orji Kalu. He also called on the EFCC to stop holding back on prosecuting the former Abia State Governor.

When asked how he would feel should Kalu emerge as the next Senate President, Ohuabunwa said, “I will feel terrible because I don’t believe that he is competent to represent the Senate.”

“He has not won the election so I wouldn’t want a Senate President that will be removed tomorrow. He has so much baggage with him. He still has an EFCC case in court, don’t forget that he was convicted. He wasn’t discharged. I am wondering why the EFCC is still holding back on that prosecution.”