Give Senate Presidency To S/East To Stop Peter Obi, IPOB Wave – Senators-elect Izunaso

Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial district and aspirant for Senate Presidency, Osita Izunaso, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position to the South-East.

Naija News reports that if the position is zoned to the region, the former National Organising Secretary of the APC will battle against the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Izunaso stated that he is the most qualified to occupy the office of Senate president and the most ranking Senator for the South.

He urged the ruling APC to zone the Senate Presidency to the South-East to give the region a sense of belonging.

According to the APC chieftain, giving the nation’s number three position to the South-East would go a long way in stopping the Peter Obi and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wave.

He said, “The imperative of political inclusiveness and arresting the agitation for Biafra in the South East especially among the young people who have been misled into the nefarious activities by IPOB/ESN support the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South East.

“It is politically wise to stop the Peter Obi and IPOB/ESN wave in the South East and the best way to achieve this is to have a man from the region in top three political positions and on order of protocols in Nigeria.”