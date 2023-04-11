Four Teenage Girls Drugged At Birthday Party, Police Arrest Suspect Planning To Traffick Them To Libya

The Osun State Police command has confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Adebisi Muideen, for allegedly drugging four teenage girls and trafficking them to Libya.

Naija News reports that the commands’ spokesman Yemisi Opalola, in a statement on Tuesday disclosed that Muideen had invited the young girls for a birthday party, served them food, and laced their drinks with sleeping pills.

Opalola stated that the suspect had successfully moved the four girls, from Ile-Ile, Osun state to Kano state, to be trafficked to Tripoli in Libya, before he was caught.

He said three of the victims miraculously escaped and called their parents who informed the police about the issue.

According to him, the suspect claimed the girls willingly accepted to go to Libya to work, stressing his brother who resides in Tripoli instructed him to get girls for him and send them to a man in Kano who will take them to Libya from Kano.

Opalola also said many girls who were being processed for the journey to Libya were found in the man’s house adding that investigation is ongoing and the suspect would be charged to court.

He said, “After taking the food and drinks, the girls slept off and later woke up in Kano state en route to Tripoli, capital of Libya.

“However, three of the girls escaped miraculously in Kano and called their parents who reported the matter to police.

“The three of the girls have been reunited with their families but the whereabouts of the fourth girl was still not known presently.

“When we got to the man’s house in Kano, we met so many girls that were being processed for the journey to Libya.”