Drug Trafficking: Obident Youth Releases Sign Language Of Tinubu $460,000 Dollars US Forfeiture Case

Nigerian youths have released sign language interpretation of how Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the United States Government in 1994 over alleged drug trafficking.

This comes after Uberfacts, an online web service and app that provides people with random facts across the globe shared the Certified True Copies of court documents supporting the claim that Tinubu may have been involved in a white heroin trafficking network, which operated in Chicago and some parts of Indiana and led by one Adegboyega Mueez Akande between 1988 and 1993.

The post which was shared on Monday generated series of reactions on social media about the alleged drug dealing background and allegations against Tinubu which it brought to the forefront of public discussions again.

Some Obidents youths went as far as interpreting the case shared by the online platform in various local languages with the latest interpretation in sign language.

Meanwhile, Uberfacts wrote in the attached court documents and posted on its Twitter handle @UberFacts: that “In 1993, Bola Ahmed Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the US government after a Chicago court found the income came from heroin trafficking.”

The service which was developed by Kris Sanchez, received the facts through research from books, science articles, the news, and more and the platform has 13.5 million followers.