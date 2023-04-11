Don Jazzy Speaks On Buying ‘Fake Streams’ For His Artists

Veteran music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has addressed claims of buying “fake streams” to boost his signees’ songs on digital streaming platforms using “streaming farm”.

Naija News recalls that Don Jazzy alongside others were recently called out on social media by some netizens for reportedly using streaming farms to manipulate stream numbers in favor of their artists.

However, in a recent interview, the music producer stated that there is no such thing as “streaming farm”.

He urged up-and-coming artists not to get deceived by the alleged steering farm as it does not exist and advised them to instead work harder

Don Jazzy said, “All these side talks of there is a form of streaming farm somewhere, makes you become lazy. Go and create beautiful music and do all you need to do to market your songs.

“Don’t sit down there and be assuming ‘this person is getting here because there’s a streaming farm somewhere’. Trust me, it’s just going to be affecting you. You will be thinking that it’s unattainable. You can not get it. Ogbeni, you are doing yourself a disservice.”

“There’s no goddamn f*cking streaming farm. Or I don’t know whether people have it. But take it from people like us that are succeeding, that are at the forefront. I’m telling you that there’s no goddamn streaming farm. It doesn’t make any sense. If there’s a streaming farm why am I not buying it for my artists that are not winning?”