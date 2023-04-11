Don Jazzy Sends Artists Important Message As Davido Markets ‘Timeless’ Himself

Nigerian music producer, Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has offered a piece of advice to upcoming artists using award-winning Davido as a case study.

Don Jazzy in a series of tweets advised upcoming artists to emulate singers like Davido, who, despite the wealth he amassed with his music has been promoting and marketing his album titled ‘Timeless.’

According to the music mogul to artists, marketing their songs does not reduce their swag nor their fame.

He then noted that Davido, despite his level of fame, has been heavily promoting and marketing his album.

He tweeted, “Dear artists hope you can see how Davido is marketing his album. He didn’t form oh I’m OBO so everybody will copy my shit. Marketing your beautiful project that you worked hard on does not reduce your swag”.

Reacting to the music executive’s tweet, a tweep tackled him that many celebrities, particularly artists, often use giveaways to promote their songs, though he admitted that Davido isn’t known for such.

Countering him, Don Jazzy stated that charity alone doesn’t mean one’s work would be successful.

“Some of us do give ways because we like giving and we want to give. If the masses don’t like your work e no go blow. Giveaways or no give away”.