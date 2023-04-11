Dele Alli Caught Using Hard Drugs As His Career Continues To Nosedive

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and out-of-favour England international, Dele Alli has added another controversial aspect to his series of career nightmares.

A picture of Dele Alli who is still contracted to Everton for one more season, surfaced on the internet this week showing when he had a balloon in his mouth. Not only that, the table in front of him was filled with a variety of hard drugs, especially Nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas.

Also on the table were fizzy drinks and bottles of water alongside a pack of playing cards. He was at the spot with a couple of friends who were not identified.

The picture surfaced days after Alli returned to England from Turkey where he has been on a season-long loan at Besiktas. His return to his country of birth was not because his loan deal with the Turkish side had expired, he returned to the country to treat an injury he sustained while playing in Turkey.

Recall that Everton decided to send him on loan to Besiktas with the hope that he could revitalize his football career but things seem to have gone worse for him in Turkey.

Dele Alli has been struggling so much at the club that he was dropped to the bench, accused of not turning up to training, and even booed by the club’s fans.

It got to a point Besiktas tried to terminate his loan deal but couldn’t because there was no termination clause in the deal.

Even though Alli is back in England, he is not permitted to play for Everton since his loan deal with the Turkish side is still running.

After the loan deal, Everton is expected to consider whether to allow him to stay at the club until his current contract with the club expires in 2024 or terminate the contract before the 2023-2024 season starts.