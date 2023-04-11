Capture Simon Ekpa Dead Or Alive – Ohanaeze Sends Message To Finnish And Nigerian Govts

The apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Tuesday stated that Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, is the greatest enemy of Ndigbo for the last 200 years.

The group urged the Finnish and Nigerian government to ensure that he is captured irrespective of if he is dead or alive.

Speaking via a statement by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze insisted that Ekpa cannot force the Igbos into a civil war.

They argued that Ekpa is an enemy of the Igbo nation and they were in no way connected to him.

They noted that if the Nigerian government keep ignoring, the agitator would plunge Nigeria into another civil war

Isiguzoro said, “Ohanaeze worldwide views with great distaste and condemnation” the purported declaration by Simon Ekpa, leader of the Ekpa Killer Squad (Autopilots) as a “Biafran Prime Minister in Exile”

“Indeed, this latest episode, an orchestrated attempt by the Finland-based Igbo enemy, who has made himself a ready tool in the destruction of Ala-Igbo can only be blamed on his “deliberate pampering” by the Finnish and Nigerian Governments after detailed reports of heightening terrorism from his Finnish base, including reports from a Finnish journalist, who was in Enugu this February to personally interview families of victims of his terror attacks, which he boldly affirmed on Finnish Television was presented to the Finnish Government.

“Ndigbo has rebutted and renounced in strong terms the formation of a purported Biafra Government in exile, by Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa who is seen as the greatest enemy of Ndigbo in the last 200 years and one of the most dangerous terrorists in Africa and operating from Finland, if the Nigerian Government fails to check this ugly development, Ekpa’s game-plan is to plunge Nigeria into another undeserved Civil War.”

Speaking further, Ohanaeze stated that Ekpa is the leader of the most dreadful killer squad in the Southeast and should be captured either dead or alive

“Ndigbo are now given a standing order to capture Ekpa dead or alive, he must not be allowed to escape justice as the leader of the most dreadful killer squad in the Southeast whose sole aim is to destabilize the Southeast with his satanic agenda of leading another Civil War against Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ndigbo can never be pushed into fighting another war, regardless of the provocations of Ekpa and his paymasters who surprisingly are hurt by the ongoing fraternity existing between Ndigbo and their Yoruba siblings and are hell-bent on thwarting it,” they added.