CAN Reacts As Peak Milk Apologises Over Controversial Easter Advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has hailed FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, for apologizing over its controversial Good Friday advert.

Naija News recalls that the company had posted a photograph of a dented tin of Peak Milk, punctured in two places, with a nail dripping milk, lying beside it and captioned “Bruised and Pierced for us. #GoodFriday”.

Reacting in a statement on Monday by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, CAN slammed the company for using the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday.

The Christain body said the advertisement was not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement on Tuesday, the management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc apologized to the CAN for the controversial advertisement, saying that it has been withdrawn.

Accepting the company’s apology in a statement on Tuesday evening, the Christian body commended the makers of Peak Milk for taking responsibility for its action.

CAN urged other organisations to take caution when placing advertisements and recognise the insensitivity of their social media posts

The statement reads: “We acknowledge the prompt response and sincerity of FrieslandCampina WAMCO in recognizing the insensitivity of their social media posts and taking necessary steps to make amends. As Christians, we believe in forgiveness, and we accept the apology of the company.

“We call on other organisations and individuals to learn from this incident and be mindful of their actions and statements, especially in matters concerning religion and spirituality. We urge all Nigerians to embrace tolerance, respect, and peaceful coexistence, regardless of our diverse religious beliefs.

“Once again, we appreciate the gesture of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, and we hope that this incident will foster a more cordial and respectful relationship between the company and the Christian community.”