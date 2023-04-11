Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 11th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 10th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N745 and sell at N750 on Monday 10th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

As the pressure for the removal of fuel subsidies intensifies, oil marketers are seeking other alternatives to cushion the effect of the proposed removal of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

Naija News reports that the oil markers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have called on the federal government to intervene in a proposal to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over a loan worth N250 billion.

It was gathered from The Punch that the IPMAN President, Chinedu Okonkwo in a letter dated April 3 addressed to the finance minister said the N250 billion is an intervention fund for the National Gas Expansion Programme as loans to the vehicle owner to acquire gas conversion kit.

Their preposition comes after the Federal Government pegged June 2023 as the date for the removal of fuel subsidy, ahead of the next administration’s decision on if or not to work with fuel subsidy.

However, the prepositions are that Nigerians might pay about N750/litre for petrol if the Federal Government removes the subsidy by June this year.

But oil marketers in their move to ameliorate the effect of the proposed subsidy removal have proposed to build about 30,000 gas stations.

According to the IPMAN president, marketers are ready to deploy gas dispensers to 30,000 filling stations nationwide to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.